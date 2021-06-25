A Cloud Of Ravens release remix EP feat. remixes by Clan of Xymox, Actors, Chris Vrenna, John Fryer, ...

Today, the Brooklyn-based gothic rock duo A Cloud of Ravens have released “Another Kind of Midnight: The Remixes”, I an EP featuring remixes by Clan of Xymox, Actors, Chris Vrenna, John Fryer, Ritual Howls, Tummyache and Ego Likeness.

Formed in the fall of 2018 by Beth (bass guitar) and Matthew (guitar/vocals) the band is centered around their longstanding and shared admiration of bands and artists that defined the stark, minimal dramaticism of the initial post-punk era, and all its related subgenres. The band quickly self-released their first single, closely followed by the “Sacred Hearts” EP and their full-length album “In the Wicked Hours”.

The duo signed with American independent label Cleopatra Records to issue their new full-length offering “Another Kind of Midnight” and now they offer the remix EP “Another Kind of Midnight: The Remixes”.

The release is available from Cleopatra Records on all digital and streaming platforms.