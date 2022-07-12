Japanese industrial act DALMA.NET releases 1st physical album – recorded live in Osaka

DALMA.NET is Sunao Inami’s sub live unit from Japan. The band reunited for the first time in 15 years on December 2021 and played live in Osaka on December 19th 2021. That recording has now been released.

You can order the download or the CD right now from Bandcamp.

In case you don’t know DALMA.NET, it has a sound close to early ‘80s Cabaret Voltaire. Sunao Inami himself has been featured two times already on our free charity download compilations, including on “Face The Beat: Session 6”.

The live recording and concert itself is their personal tribute to Richard H. Kirk from Cabaret Voltaire.

<a href="https://electr-ohm.bandcamp.com/album/live-211219">LIVE #211219 by DALMA.NET</a>