Blutengel singer Chris Pohl and Massive Ego frontman release joined EP ‘Nothing but a Void’

It was written in the stars this would happen some day after Blutengel singer Chris Pohl and Massive Ego frontman Marc Massive went on tour together. The duo has now collaborated on a new single/EP, “Nothing but a Void” to be released on November 13th.

Chris: “Marc and me are not only colleagues. On our tour together we realized that we have a lot of interests and views in common. Plus he became one of my favorite singers. So it was just a matter of time to create something together, and the time was just right now.”

Marc: “Whilst we’ve all been unable to play live it was cool to be contacted by Chris who suggested we work together as a way to beat the pandemic blues with creativity. And it is this creativity that brings together the punching Future Pop of Massive Ego with the dark romantic of Blutengel – a collaboration on one level unifying the best of two worlds.”

Tracks:

Nothing but a Void (Original) Nothing but a Void (Alex VRT Remix) Nothing but a Void (Auger Remix) Nothing but a Void (Alternative Version) Nothing but a Void (Omnimar Remix) Nothing but a Void (Rob Dust Remix) Nothing but a Void (Scot Collins Remix)

About Massive Ego

Massive Ego are a British darkwave musical group formed in 1996 by singer and ex-model Marc Massive (also the owner of the Public Disordar label) and Andy J Thirwall. The band has changed its sound and image since its formation. The original releases being mostly covers in a Eurodance, Hi-NRG style.

Massive and Thirwall later parted ways, and Massive searched for a new musical direction for the band. Collaborations with Empire State Human and Lia Organa & Electric Prince were the start of a darker sound for the band. The band joined alternative German label Out of Line Music in 2015 with the line-up; Marc Massive, Oliver Frost, Lloyd Price and Scot Collins.

Their debut album for Out of Line was released on 17 February 2017. In 2017, the band became a trio due to Lloyd’s departure.

