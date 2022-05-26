a-ha forced to cancel a string of concerts after singer Morten Harket gets ill

Last week Friday, May 20th, the Belga-Norwegian editorial Side-Line team was present at the a-ha…
a-ha extending its'Hunting High and Low Live' tour into 2020

Last week Friday, May 20th, the Belga-Norwegian editorial Side-Line team was present at the a-ha concert at the Oslo Spectrum venue. During the concert we noticed that frontman Morten Harket struggled with his voice though most of the public probably didn’t notice.

But the day after the band issued a statement that a-ha’s second concert in Oslo was postponed – “(since) Morten has been diagnosed with Laryngitis and needs to rest his voice” – and later canceled since it soon became clear that there was no equipment and personnel available for a show this size on the available dates.

But now the band has also had to cancel their UK shows at London Wembley The SSE Arena on Friday 27th May and Birmingham Utilita Arena on 28th May along with the already postponed shows at Bournemouth International Centre and Liverpool M&S Bank Arena.

In statement the band says: “The band is absolutely gutted that we have had to cancel our shows in UK – our second home – this week due to continued illness. Our deepest apologies to friends and fans with whom we were hoping to celebrate. Thank you for your kind understanding and continued support!”

Scheduled in the next days and still a go are the concerts in Oslo (June 10th and 11th), Bergen (June 15th), Fredrikstad (June 17th) and Arendal (June 18th).


