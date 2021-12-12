BlakLight – Into The Void (Album – BlakLight)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: American Electro-Pop duo BlakLight took me last year by surprise releasing the album “Music In A Time Of Uncertainty”, which became one of my favorite full lengths of the year. Driven by Brian Belknap (Mind Machine) and Adam Collier (Crush333, MDA, Full Frontal Disco) BlakLight already released a few singles to introduce their second album.

Content: “Into The Void” is pure Electro-Pop music, which moves on there where the previous album stopped. The global sound production became more mature, the songs being more polished and elaborated with empowering guitar playing –by guest musician Pano Coromelas. Some songs have been accomplished with some retro elements. BlakLight invited two guest singers, Gene Serene (The Frixion) and Magnus Dahlberg (More) to sing each on one song.

+ + + : BlakLight again took me by surprise, but I now got more impressed by the professional approach of the song writing and global sound production. The album also takes off with the great “Paranoid” featuring an irresistible chorus and a powerful production. I also enjoyed tracks like “Nightmares” for its empowering guitar play and “Reset” which sounds more vintage-like. Both songs were also released as singles. There also is the more sensual and melancholic “Vampires” featuring male & female vocals. The production of the vocals is also great and totally matches with the Electro-Pop sound.

– – – : I’ve listened a few times to the new album and can’t get away from the idea “Music In A Time Of Uncertainty” featured more potential hits.

Conclusion: BlakLight confirms great writing and production skills; this is a band with an own and refreshing sound and I honestly can’t understand why this band isn’t signed on a leading label of the scene.

Best songs: “Paranoid”, “Vampires”, “Reset”, “Nightmares”, “Into The Void”, “Skin”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/BlakLightband