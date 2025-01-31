Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Black Tape For A Blue Girl has now announced March 7 as the official release date for the “As one aflame laid bare by desire” reissue.

Originally the release date was January 12th but at the moment there is a worldwide delay in vinyl production, resulting in pressing orders often facing lead times of up to 12 months. This reissue was remastered by Martin Bowes (Attrition) and will be available on double vinyl.

You can already stream the release on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://blacktapeforabluegirl.bandcamp.com/album/as-one-aflame-laid-bare-by-desire-2025-remaster">As one aflame laid bare by desire (2025 remaster) by Black Tape For A Blue Girl</a>

The release will be available in other formats too. Here are the 3 formats:

2LP: limited to 500, with 1 bonus track

3CD: 6-panel Digipak, limited to 200 signed copies (Disc 1 holds the remastered edition, disc 2 the 1999 master and disc 3 Sam Rosenthal’s “The Passage”)

Digital: includes 15 bonus tracks, available on Bandcamp

Rosenthal funded this reissue with the support of the band’s fans via a successful Kickstarter campaign. He says, “I’m thrilled that so many want to see Aflame available in new formats, sounding better than ever! I remixed two songs to bring the vocals up; going back to the original DAT sources makes the whole album so much warmer and richer. Martin Bowes’ remastering enhances Julianna Towns’ sultry vocals, Oscar Herrera’s passionate voice, Vicki Richards’ dramatic violins and cover star Lisa Feuer’s heartfelt flute. And of course my drifting electronics and soul-searching lyrics. Interestingly, 4 of the top-10 blacktape tracks at Spotify are from Aflame. “Dulcinea” is the most played track. 47% of listeners are younger than 27. It’s rewarding to have so many new listeners for blacktape’s music, especially this album that was released before many were born!”

The material for this re-release was sourced from original 1999 DAT mixes and original 1/2-inch 8-track analog multi-track tapes. The 8-track master was digitally transfered at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studio. Note that “Tell me you’ve taken another” and “Denouement / denouncement” were slightly remixed to boost the vocals.

As an extra for today, there the below fan-created Black Tape For A Blue Girl video for the track “Givem”. It has footage by Cottonbro Studio.

