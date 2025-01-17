Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the Black Tape For A Blue Girl live video “Live at the Middle East, Boston, July 21 1998”. The 63-minute concert video is now available on YouTube and as a name-your-price download on Bandcamp with streaming services as well from today on.

Sam Rosenthal recalls: “Back when the band was only 12 years into our nearly-40-year career — in the summer of 1998 — we staged our only tour with vocalist Julianna Towns (vocals/guitar) joining Lisa Feuer (flute/backing vocals), and myself (electronics/vocals). This recently unearthed recording captures emotional and intense performances ranging from the searing “For you will burn your wings upon the sun” to the ethereal wave of “Given” & “Seireenien lumoama.

At the time of this concert, our 7th album As one aflame laid bare by desire was finished and had a release date scheduled 6 months later in January 1999. We performed three songs from the upcoming album and a selection of earlier tracks originally recorded by different vocalists; Julianna made them her own with sultry vocals and dramatic delivery. I fleshed out Blacktape’s male/female balance singing 4 ambientesque tracks.”

This live album features recordings from three shows captured on stereo Hi8 video:

July 21, 1998, in Boston at The Middle East

July 24, 1998, at Projektfest in New York City at Irving Plaza

July 25, 1998, at Projektfest in Philadelphia at The Trocadero

The album is named after the Boston performance, where the full 13-song set was played. This show was presented by Laura Wilson of Bats in the Belfry on WMBR 88.1 FM. The concert video also includes some footage from a fourth show on July 29, 1998, in Norwalk, CT, at The Sound Cafe.

You can also download it from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://blacktapeforabluegirl.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-the-middle-east-boston-july-21-1998">Live at the Middle East, Boston, July 21 1998 by Black Tape For A Blue Girl</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)