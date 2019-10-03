a-ha to play the USA for the first time in 10 years

a-ha’s ‘Hunting High And Low Live’ tour will be extended into the fall of 2020. First a-ha will return to Europe for more dates, as well as paying visits to some classic a-ha cities in other parts of the world, and exploring a few more new ones.

But the most surprising leg of this 2020 tour will be that a-ha will also return to the USA for the first time in 10 years. The band will play 2 US shows.

More news soon.

