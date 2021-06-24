Biomechanimal & Sentinel Complex unveil new single ‘Crown Of Glass’ – watch the video now

Biomechanimal and Sentinel Complex have joined forces and now release the single “Crown of Glass”. Musically it is a mashup of sounds and styles, from symphonic metal, midtempo to harsh industrial, dubstep, and more. The song deals with the negative side of our ego, how it can lead us to view others and ourselves in a distorted way.

Biomechanimal hail from London, UK and mix harsh vocals with massive bass and pounding kick drums. Active since 2013, the act has toured the UK multiple times and have played shows with Covenant, Hocico, Aesthetic Perfection, and many more. 2020 was a big year for the band, dropping 4 singles and multiple remixes, along with maintaining a strong livestream presence. Sentinel Complex from their side bring aggressive metal fused with modern electronic and traditional orchestral elements.





The single features remixes from Moris Blak and Dawn Of Ashes. Here’s the video for “Crown Of Glass”.