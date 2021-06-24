FOLLOW US
 
French post-punk band Versari gets Gareth Jones remix on new EP 'Brûle'

Jun 24,2021

French post-punk band Versari gets Gareth Jones remix on new EP'Brûle'

(Photo by Renaud De Foville) The French post-punk band Versari are due to release a remix EP of the album track “Brûle”. The EP includes the track in its original post-punk incarnation, along with a remix by Gareth Jones (Depeche Mode, Einstürzende Neubauten, Wire, Erasure), Erica Nockalls (The Wonder Stuf) as well as by School Daze who remixed the album track “Des Images”.

“Brûle” is taken from the album “Sous la Peau”, an album also featuring Adrian Utley (Portishead) on guitar. Utley also produced Versari’s debut album “Ostinato”. You can check the new single below on Bandcamp where you can also buy a limited CD version.

Formed in 2003, Versari are comprised of Jean-Charles Versari (vocals/guitar) former Sloy member Cyril Bilbeaud (drums) and former Candie Prune member Laureline Prod’home (bass/backing vocals).

