the Sixth Chamber is Back with New Lp Beyond the Night Veil'

bernard November 27, 2023
After several years in the making, The Sixth Chamber is back with the full-length 12-track album, “Beyond The Night Veil”. The new album, “Beyond The Night Veil”, begins with a live in-person recording of Transylvanian gray wolves setting a distinctly vampiric tone. Musically the album blends gothic rock, doom and retro metal.

Special guest musicians on the album include keyboardist Alan St. Jon of Alice Cooper/Billy Squier fame, Steve Jansson of Crypt Sermon, and Canadian violin virtuoso Lillian Liu. The Sixth Chamber consists of Rahne Pistor, Bobby Parker and Erik Peterson.

The Sixth Chamber was formed by Rahne Pistor in 2001. The band released several gothic, doom, metal, experimental, blues, psychedelic, fantasy/horror and poetic influenced albums. “Beyond The Night Veil” will be available on Spotify and all major digital platforms by December 1st.

Here’s the video for “Red Death Masquerade”.

