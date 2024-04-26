Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) Out today is “Someone Like Me”, the second single from Bérèche You, the new project of Electro Spectre producer Isak Rypdal, this time featuring new collaborator Cassiel Agrippa on vocals. First out was the single “Elevation” featuring Madil Hardis a few weeks ago, and with this second single they’re gearing up for the album release in May 2024.

It has been a few years since the successful release of Electro Spectre’s “Stereo Dreams” trilogy, and this time Isak Rypdal has created a new universe called ‘Bérèche You’ where different artists are invited to participate.

Isak says “after a massive workload with Electro Spectre the last couple of years, it has been a wish to get involved in new and different musically challenges as well. It was time to get out of my comfort zone and record music with a new approach.”

New collaborator Cassiel Agrippa

On this track Isak collaborated with his good friend, the talented songwriter Thomas C. A. Brevik a.k.a. Cassiel Agrippa, who’s got a brilliant ear for good melodies. Cassiel Agrippa has been involved in Electro Spectre and other previous work from Crab Key Studio for a long time, creating visual media such as artwork in addition to live photography for the bands.



The “Business Of Love” album is due to be released May 10, 2024.

Listen to “Someone Like Me” at Spotify / TIDAL / Apple Music / Amazon Music / YouTube, or play it here. Do also check out the video below.

