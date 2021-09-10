Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan covers Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ for charity

Out now is Dave Gahan’s cover version of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”. Dave Gahan and a whopping 52 other artists have joined together to cover songs from Metallica’s landmark album “The Black Album”.

Out today this tribute, “The Metallica Blacklist”, celebrate the original album’s 30th anniversary. It sees all of its proceeds go directly to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and World Central Kitchen. Other artists include Weezer, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Ghost, The Neptunes and many many more.

“Nothing Else Matters” was originally released as a single in 1992.

The tracklist:

Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco Enter Sandman – Ghost Enter Sandman – Juanes Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama Enter Sandman – Weezer Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX Sad But True – Royal Blood Sad But True – St. Vincent Sad But True – White Reaper Sad But True – YB Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro Holier Than Thou – The Chats Holier Than Thou – OFF! Holier Than Thou – PUP Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police The Unforgiven – Diet Cig The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash The Unforgiven – José Madero The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat Through the Never – The HU Through the Never – Tomi Owó Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas The God That Failed – IDLES The God That Failed – Imelda May My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr My Friend of Misery – Izïa My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela

And you can listen to the complete album below.