Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan covers Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ for charity

By Sep 10,2021

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) featured on new Goldfrapp single'Ocean' - listen here to full track

Out now is Dave Gahan’s cover version of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”. Dave Gahan and a whopping 52 other artists have joined together to cover songs from Metallica’s landmark album “The Black Album”.

Out today this tribute, “The Metallica Blacklist”, celebrate the original album’s 30th anniversary. It sees all of its proceeds go directly to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and World Central Kitchen. Other artists include Weezer, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Ghost, The Neptunes and many many more.

“Nothing Else Matters” was originally released as a single in 1992.

The tracklist:

  1. Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning
  2. Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco
  3. Enter Sandman – Ghost
  4. Enter Sandman – Juanes
  5. Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama
  6. Enter Sandman – Weezer
  7. Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender
  8. Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  9. Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX
  10. Sad But True – Royal Blood
  11. Sad But True – St. Vincent
  12. Sad But True – White Reaper
  13. Sad But True – YB
  14. Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro
  15. Holier Than Thou – The Chats
  16. Holier Than Thou – OFF!
  17. Holier Than Thou – PUP
  18. Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor
  19. The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant
  20. The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
  21. The Unforgiven – Diet Cig
  22. The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
  23. The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash
  24. The Unforgiven – José Madero
  25. The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney
  26. Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin
  27. Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
  28. Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes
  29. Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi
  30. Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn
  31. Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man
  32. Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat
  33. Through the Never – The HU
  34. Through the Never – Tomi Owó
  35. Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers
  36. Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith
  37. Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan
  38. Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton
  39. Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy
  40. Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte
  41. Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit
  42. Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket
  43. Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette
  44. Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker
  45. Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton
  46. Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR
  47. Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas
  48. The God That Failed – IDLES
  49. The God That Failed – Imelda May
  50. My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr
  51. My Friend of Misery – Izïa
  52. My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington
  53. The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela

And you can listen to the complete album below.

