Bauhaus’ David J releases new single ‘I Only Hear Silence Now’ feat. Emily Jane White + tour dates announced

(Photo by by Dan Santoni) David J (Bauhaus, Love And Rockets) has a new single coming out, “I Only Hear Silence Now” featuring Emily Jane White an American singer and songwriter from Oakland, California. The single is released together with an accompanying video which you can view below. The single is taken of his latest album “Missive To An Angel From The Halls Of Infamy And Allure”, which is out now.

David J has also kicked off a series of performances – some as solo shows and some as part of Bauhaus, recently reformed and taking their show on the road.

Tour dates:

FEB 18 Santa Rosa, CA – The Lost Church

FEB 19 Live interview on KRCB, Sonoma County (1pm)

FEB 21 San Francisco, CA – The Lost Church (sold out)

FEB 22 Oakland, CA – Private Event

MAR 13 Ciudad De México – El Sótano de La Roma (Book signing 7pm)

MAR 13 Ciudad De México – Venas Rotas Discos (9pm)

APR 08 London, UK – Alexandra Palace (as Bauhaus)

APR 28 Ciudad De México – Fronton Mexico (as Bauhaus)

APR 29 Ciudad De México – Fronton Mexico (as Bauhaus)

MAY 17 Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

JUN 05 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound (as Bauhaus)

JUN 12 Kallithea, Greece – Release Athens Festival (as Bauhaus)

JUN 26 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall (as Bauhaus)

