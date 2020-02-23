Alfa Matrix distributing 20 Euro vouchers via Facebook Messenger to celebrate EBM Day

It’s EBM day tomorrow (24/2) and as usual the Belgian electro label Alfa Matrix is having a special campaign.

But unlike last year, they are using quite a different approach. People who comment on the Facebook article below will immediately be sent a coupon of 20 € and this straight in their Facebook Messenger mailbox. The coupon can be used in the Alfa Matrix CD/DVD/vinyl webstore.

The code is valid until Sunday March 1st included and can be used for all purchases above 40,00 €. Just add it when checking out. The code applies to all products released more than 6 months ago and not in -pre-order.

What is EBM Day ?

Ever since Front 242 started up in 1981 the number 242 has held a special position in the numerology of Electronic Body Music. Using the date format often used in Europe (dd/mm = 24/2) it’s fairly obvious why the International EBM day is celebrated on february 24.

Though people over the world probably have celebrated this day before along with their friends, it has never been an official celebration day before. But from now on, every year on february the 24th; it’s International EBM day! Its only purpose is that all EBM fans over the world now have a special day when they can get together and listen to, or dance to, or party to, Electronic Body Music.

