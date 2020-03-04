Available for free download: Dark Side Eons’s track ‘Using Me .​.​. Using You’ (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

The 15th track on our free (or pay-what-you-want to support our charity work) download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 5” is by the Polish duo Dark Side Eons.

Dark Side Eons brings electro-industrial / dark wave mixed with cold wave, minimal wave and industrial metal. The band formed in Katowice (Poland) in 2012 as a solo project of the vocalist (Leszek). Dark Side Eons started to play its first live shows at the end of 2014.

In 2016 Dark Side Eons joined the German label Dark-Tunes Music Group and in october 28th released their debut album “Eclipse”. At the middle of 2017 Dark Side Eons started to work on their second album “Resonance” which was released last year.

You can listen to “Using Me .​.​. Using You” right below, taken from the band’s last album.

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=2333288938/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/artwork=small/track=3180989940/transparent=true/" seamless></noscript><a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5?campaign=slwebsitenews">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Dark Side Eons</a>

Check “Face The Beat: Session 5” on Bandcamp to discover the other bands. All donations will go to charity.

