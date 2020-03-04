Dead Can Dance’s Lisa Gerrard returns with new collaborative EP with The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices: ‘Shandai Ya / Stanka’

Out on April 17 is a brand new EP by The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices featuring Lisa Gerrard. “Shandai Ya / Stanka” is the second release after their comeback album “BooCheeMish” (also featuring Lisa Gerrard) in 2018. Before that the band had been on an almost 20-year hiatus due to the death of producer Marcel Cellier.

The new 7-track EP “Shandai Ya / Stanka” presents the strongest songs from “BooCheeMish” in new versions alongside two exclusive tracks including a live rendition of Gerrard’s solo composition “Rite of Passage” recorded at a concert in Warsaw, Poland and “Zaidi Sluntse”, a collaboration between the choir and beatbox world champion SkilleR.

The mini-album is also being released in two limited vinyl editions. The band will accompany this new EP with a tour in Summer 2020 in Europe.

Here’s how the collaboration sounds like.

<noscript><iframe title="The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices ft. Lisa Gerrard - Pora Sotunda" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rc8QRI6lXb8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

