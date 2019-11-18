London After Midnight reissue 1991 debut album in a new mix and with previously unreleased material

From Darkride Records comes the news that London After Midnight is set to re-release their 1991 debut album as “Selected Scenes From the End of the World: 9119” on December 13th. It is not just a remastered version of “Selected Scenes…”, rather, it has been completely mixed from scratch, from the multi-track master tapes, along with previously unreleased material. The bonus material for instance holds a never-before-heard recording from the original 1991 sessions.

“Selected Scenes from the End of the World: 9119” (referring to the year of original release and year of re-release), will be available Friday, December 13, 2019 – the original album was released on Friday, December 13, 1991.

The reissue will be available on digital, CD, and 12” heavy-weight double vinyl and will feature the long out of print original cover art from the first German CD release in 1995, plus numerous previously unseen photos, along with personal notes and commentary from Sean Brennan.

And there is more…

After “Selected Scenes… 9119” there are 3 more albums waiting to be released, including “Oddities, Too” (an album of rarities and unreleased material), a complete remix of London After Midnight’s sophomore album, “Psycho Magnet”, and an all new album of never-before-heard songs.

London After Midnight – the story

London After Midnight was formed in the 1990s by songwriter and instrumentalist Sean Brennan. In the early days London After Midnight had various temporary members who joined Brennan when performing live, but did not perform on the albums. Tamlyn is credited on the first cassette recordings, co-authored the opening track “This Paradise” on “Selected Scenes From The End Of The World”, contributed an instrumental called “Ice” for the 1998 release of “Oddities” at Brennan’s request, and an instrumental entitled “Perversion” on the 93′ “Ruins” demo tape released as a preview of what was to become their second album, “Psycho Magnet”.

The last London After Midnight album, “Violent Acts of Beauty”, was released in 2007. The band however re-released (in 2003) two of the past three releases in Europe and the Russian Federation, adding previously unreleased bonus tracks. In 2006 a new London After Midnight song was released on the “Saw II” motion picture soundtrack.

