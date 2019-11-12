Folkstorm completes Folkstormish trilogy with new ‘Nihil Total’ album

Out via the Italian label Old Europa Café is the newest 9-track album by Folkstorm. “Nihil Total” comes in a limited edition of only 300 copies and again offers classic orthodox Swedish industrial made without computers or modern tricks. The album also is the third chapter in the Folkstormish trilogy together with “Information Blitzkrieg” and “Ortodox”.

Folkstorm was originally founded under the name Volkssturm and was considered to be a more direct continuation of MZ. 412. Behind the buttons we of course find Henrik Björkk (Pouppée Fabrikk): “I started Folkstorm because I wanted to do something similar, but unlike MZ.412. I experimented with different recording techniques and sound sources to get a raw, dirty sound.” Folkstorm is actually a one-man band, but sometimes Ulvtharm and Mrs. Nordvargr helped out.

Here’s a teaser for the new album.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.