400 Lonely Things to release ‘Mother Moon’ album on Cold Spring

The dark ambient / drone / electronica project 400 Lonely Things returns with an all new album on the 24th March via Cold Spring. Produced by William Basinski it is a dark ambient, sample-based ‘séance to the Banning Mill’, which was basically a mansion and haven for artists in the backwoods of the American Deep South in the 1970s-1990s.

In the 90’s, 400 Lonely Things’s Craig Varian frequented the Mill in the years before it closed. It was here that he was exposed to the artwork of Richard Scott Hill, whose artwork “Minotauress” is on the album cover. This album, born out of that first visit to the Mill, is an imaginary soundtrack ‘to the many years of solitude the Minotauress spent hanging in the musty, secret winding halls of Banning Mill’.

Since the days of the Mill (and Varian’s subsequent purchase of “Minotauress” shortly before the Mill closed), Craig Varian, along with best friend and late musical partner Jonathan McCall, found a thread of music they’d been consistently making yet had previously failed to notice – melancholic instrumentals with weathered sampling at its core – going back to their earliest recordings in the late 1980’s. Eventually, this music was called 400 Lonely Things.

The release comes presented in a 6-panel spot-varnished digipak. Check below for the download too.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/mother-moon-csr319cd">Mother Moon (CSR319CD) by 400 Lonely Things</a>