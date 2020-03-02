Chandeen releases video for ‘You’re In A Trance (feat. Kitty)’ as new album ‘Mercury Retrograde’ is launched

Out now is the brand new album by the shoegaze/darkwave act Chandeen. The band’s new album “Mercury Retrograde” is the band’s tenth studio album to date and is released digitally and physically (CD and an 180g vinyl edition).

Out now as well is the their new musicvideo “You’re In A Trance”, featuring French singer-songwriter Kitty.

<noscript><iframe title="Chandeen - You're In A Trance (feat. KITTY)" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nqkVtM5na5M?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Chandeen is a musical project from Frankfurt am Main, founded in 1990 by Harald Löwy and Oliver Henkel and popular in the darkwave scene in the first half of the 1990s. From the middle of the 1990s, the band’s style changed to a more pop-oriented sound with influences from rock and trip hop.

