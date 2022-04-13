Front 242 postpones and cancels concerts – Jean-Luc De Meyer is recovering
(Photo by Mothmeister) In a Facebook update Front 242 announces that “Jean-Luc is now recovering from his medical condition” and that “this recovery will take some time”. The band’s singer Jean-Luc De Meyer (born 1957 in Brussels) was hospitalized on March 31st and has since been working on his full recovery.
Front 242: “We are aware that all our fans were looking forward to this concert and we are all disappointed. Let’s all keep our hearts with Jean-Luc.”
The band unfortunately has to cancel or postpone some of their concerts. Below is the new concert agenda for 2022 and 2023.
Front 242 Agenda 2022
- 07 May Sat Oslo – Rockefeller- Norway CANCELLED
- 08 May Sun Gotheburg – Pustervik – Sweden CANCELLED
- 13 May Fri Progresja Club Warsaw Polen CANCELLED
- 14 May Sat 2022 Weekender – Berlin – Germany CANCELLED
- 20 May Fri KultTemple – Oberhausen – Germany CANCELLED
- 21 May Sat Rockerill – Charleroi –m Belgium CANCELLED
- 26 mai Thu Grand Parc – Bordeaux – France CANCELLED
- 27 mai Fri Le Rockstore – Montpellier – France CANCELLED
- 28 mai Sat – 6MIC – Aix en Provence – France CANCELLED
- 01 Jun Wed Warehouse – Nantes – France CANCELLED
- 03 Jun Fri Elysée Montmartre – Paris – France CANCELLED
- 04 Jun Sat La Laiterie – Strasbourg – France CANCELLED
- 05 Jun Sun Le Splendid – Lille – France CANCELLED
- 24 Jun Fri Sinner’s Day Oostende – Belgium
- 08 Jul Fri Brussels – AB – Belgium
- 09 Jul Sat Brussels – AB – Belgium
- 15 Jul Fri Glasgow – Slay – Scotland
- 16 Jul Sat London o2 Academy Islington – UK (sold out)
- 17 Jul Sun London o2 Academy Islington – UK
- 30 Jul Sat E-Only – Leipzig – Germany
- 02 Sep Fri Rockerill – Charleroi – Belgium
- 03 Sep Sat Retie – Belgium
- Sept 09 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls
- Sept 10 Columbus, OH Skully’s
- 09/14/22, Boston, MA @ Paradise Theater
- 09/15/22, New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
09/17/22, West Palm Beach FL @ Outdoor fest
- 09/18/22, Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
- 09/21/22, Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
- 09/22/22, Cleveland OH @ Beachland Ballroom
- 09/25/22, Chicago IL @ The Vic Theater
- 09/27/22, Reno
- 09/28/22 San Francisco
- 09/30/22, Los Angeles CA @ The Mayan
- 10/01/22, Portland
- 10/02/22, Seattle OR Portland
- 10/05/22, Austin TX @ Elysium
- 10/07/22, Dallas TX @ Gas Monkey Live
- 10/08/22, Houston@Numbers
- 10/09/22, Denver CO @ Oriental Theater
- 10/13/22 Calgary, AB Dickens
- 10/14/22 Edmonton, AB Starlite
- 10/15/22 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw
- 10/19/22 Quebec City, QC Imperial Bell
- 10/20/22 Montreal, QC Fairmount
- 10/21/22 Toronto, ONT Opera House
- 29 Oct Sat Sala Republica – Valencia – Spain
- 27 Nov Sun Gothenburg – Pustervik – Sweden
- 17 Dec Sat Elysée Montmartre – Paris – France
- 18 Dec Sun Le Splendid – Lille – France
Front 242 Agenda 2023
- 04 Feb Sat La Laiterie – Strasbourg – France
- 22 Mar Fri Warehouse – Nantes – France
- 25 Mar Mon Le Rockstore – Montpellier – France
- 07 Apr Thu De Kreun – Kortrijk – Belgium
- 08 Apr Fri De Kreun – Kortrijk – Belgium
