Front 242 postpones and cancels concerts – Jean-Luc De Meyer is recovering

(Photo by Mothmeister) In a Facebook update Front 242 announces that “Jean-Luc is now recovering from his medical condition” and that “this recovery will take some time”. The band’s singer Jean-Luc De Meyer (born 1957 in Brussels) was hospitalized on March 31st and has since been working on his full recovery.

Front 242: “We are aware that all our fans were looking forward to this concert and we are all disappointed. Let’s all keep our hearts with Jean-Luc.”

The band unfortunately has to cancel or postpone some of their concerts. Below is the new concert agenda for 2022 and 2023.

Front 242 Agenda 2022

07 May Sat Oslo – Rockefeller- Norway CANCELLED

08 May Sun Gotheburg – Pustervik – Sweden CANCELLED

13 May Fri Progresja Club Warsaw Polen CANCELLED

14 May Sat 2022 Weekender – Berlin – Germany CANCELLED

20 May Fri KultTemple – Oberhausen – Germany CANCELLED

21 May Sat Rockerill – Charleroi –m Belgium CANCELLED

26 mai Thu Grand Parc – Bordeaux – France CANCELLED

27 mai Fri Le Rockstore – Montpellier – France CANCELLED

28 mai Sat – 6MIC – Aix en Provence – France CANCELLED

01 Jun Wed Warehouse – Nantes – France CANCELLED

03 Jun Fri Elysée Montmartre – Paris – France CANCELLED

04 Jun Sat La Laiterie – Strasbourg – France CANCELLED

05 Jun Sun Le Splendid – Lille – France CANCELLED

24 Jun Fri Sinner’s Day Oostende – Belgium

08 Jul Fri Brussels – AB – Belgium

09 Jul Sat Brussels – AB – Belgium

15 Jul Fri Glasgow – Slay – Scotland

16 Jul Sat London o2 Academy Islington – UK (sold out)

17 Jul Sun London o2 Academy Islington – UK

30 Jul Sat E-Only – Leipzig – Germany

02 Sep Fri Rockerill – Charleroi – Belgium

03 Sep Sat Retie – Belgium

Sept 09 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls

Sept 10 Columbus, OH Skully’s

09/14/22, Boston, MA @ Paradise Theater

09/15/22, New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/17/22, West Palm Beach FL @ Outdoor fest

09/17/22, West Palm Beach FL @ Outdoor fest

09/21/22, Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

09/22/22, Cleveland OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/25/22, Chicago IL @ The Vic Theater

09/27/22, Reno

09/28/22 San Francisco

09/30/22, Los Angeles CA @ The Mayan

10/01/22, Portland

10/02/22, Seattle OR Portland

10/05/22, Austin TX @ Elysium

10/07/22, Dallas TX @ Gas Monkey Live

10/08/22, Houston@Numbers

10/09/22, Denver CO @ Oriental Theater

10/13/22 Calgary, AB Dickens

10/14/22 Edmonton, AB Starlite

10/15/22 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw

10/19/22 Quebec City, QC Imperial Bell

10/20/22 Montreal, QC Fairmount

10/21/22 Toronto, ONT Opera House

29 Oct Sat Sala Republica – Valencia – Spain

27 Nov Sun Gothenburg – Pustervik – Sweden

17 Dec Sat Elysée Montmartre – Paris – France

18 Dec Sun Le Splendid – Lille – France

Front 242 Agenda 2023