Ashbury Heights release video/single ‘Spectres From the Black Moss’ with original front woman Yaz

(Photo by Out Of Line/Ashbury Heights) Out now is the video/single “Spectres From the Black Moss” by Ashbury Heights. After the last album “The Victorian Wallflowers”, Ashbury Heights return here with their first singer Yasmine Uhli aka Yaz.

This is the first single from the band’s upcoming “Ghost House Sessions”-anthology, which gathers the unreleased and rare from the band’s back catalogue.

Watch the video for “Spectres From the Black Moss” below.

A turbulent history

Ashbury Heights are a Swedish electronic music duo from Sundsvall, Medelpad, and formed in 2005. The duo consisted originally of Anders Hagström (vocals, songwriter, music, and programming) and Yasmine Uhlin (vocals).

Uhlin left the band after the release of their EP, “Morning Star in a Black Car”, and was replaced by Kari Berg as the lead female vocalist.

Berg was a member of Ashbury Heights until 2010 and was featured on one album, “Take Cair Paramour”. In 2010, following a long-running dispute between Hagström and the Out of Line label, the band disbanded. The dispute was settled in 2011, whereupon Hagström and Out of Line renewed their collaboration.

In 2013, Tea F. Thimé (vocals and lyrics) joined the band as the new vocalist. Thimé announced her departure from Ashbury Heights early last year.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.