Denise Sherwood, daughter of On-U Sound dub legend Adrian Sherwood, to release debut album

We all know Adrian Sherwood, English record producer who specialized in the genre of dub music, and for his contributions to the electro-industrial genre thanks to his remixes for Depeche Mode, Einstürzende Neubauten, etc. plus his production work with Ministry, Skinny Puppy, Cabaret Voltaire, KMFDM, Terminal Power Company (anyone who still knows this one?) and Nine Inch Nails.

His daughter, Denise Sherwood, now releases her debut album “This Road” on October 2nd via – what did you expect – On-U Sound / Evergreen Recordings. It features writing, production and instrumental contributions from Adrian Sherwood, Lee Perry, Mala, Mark Stewart, Skip McDonald and Doug Wimbish. In addition to this the album also features drums by the late Style Scott.

She isn’t all that new to the recording industry, her first session was at 13, when she recorded backing vocals for Bedlam A Go-Go. Denise: “There was always music around me. I was always having dinner with different artists. The house was full of people. Loads of parties. But creative types can be unstable too, which I sometimes found scary and confusing as a child. People I knew died; Andy Fairley for example, and Junior Delgado – he was a big person in my life. This is where the sadder elements in my music originate from.”

At 15, she sang backing vocals for Sinéad O’Connor live, and soon after did the same on Primal Scream and Lee Perry records, also singing with her dad when he supported Blur.

We were able checking out the album already and it’s actually a pretty good surprise. Watch out for this one.

To get an idea how her voice sounds, do also check out the track below. Her material will please those readers into trip pop.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.