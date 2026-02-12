Argyre Planitia – Ediacara (Digital/CD Album – Winter-Light)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German artist Stefan Voß has been releasing music steadily since 2013. At the end of last year, he returned with a new work built around the concept of the Earth oscillating between inferno and frost.

This concept is translated into nine tracks, with an additional bonus track included in the digital edition. Deep, overwhelming waves of sound are unleashed, as if an imaginary dam were slowly beginning to burst—first releasing a merciless mass of water, then dissolving into a dense sonic mesh. The atmosphere is grim and obscure, successfully unsettling the listener. Argyre Planitia remains a project with a strong visual character, particularly evident in the album’s first half. The second part sounds somewhat softer, conveying a sense of desolation and dark serenity.

Positioned somewhere between Dark-Ambient and Cinematic soundscapes, Stefan Voß continues to articulate his ideas convincingly, even if this release does not strike me as his strongest work to date. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Multicellular Life”:

https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/multicellular-life

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

