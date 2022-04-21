French coldwave act AinsophAur returns with ‘Chants de Ruines’ EP
The French coldwave / pots-punk act AinSophAur, founded in 1994, is back with an all…
The French coldwave / pots-punk act AinSophAur, founded in 1994, is back with an all new album on Manic Depression Records, “Chants de Ruines”. Composed of Phil K on vocals and Antoine “TOY” on melodic guitars, the band was joined by Romain on bass (Roman Generation) in 2017. The all new EP “Chants de Ruines” is out now and holds songs written by Romain as well.
The material was produced and mixed by Pascale Le Berre (Complot Bronswick, Marc Seberg, Philippe Pascale).
Included is the track “Sans Mémoire”, a cover of the track by the French new wave act Marc Seberg, which became a tribute to the late Philippe Pascal (and his ex-band Marquis de Sade).
The first promo single for the EP will be the track “Rumeur” for which a video clip is being prepared. For now check out the following videos.
