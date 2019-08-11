Apoptygma Berzerk releases “Nein Danke!” EP – get the first two tracks today

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Tatra Records, Pitch Black Drive pressrelease) Apoptygma Berzerk have been very active in the recent years, and in 2016 we saw the release of the instrumental album “Exit Popularity Contest”, a hommage to Stephan Groths musical heroes and inspirations. Between doing remixes for Machinista, Peter Heppner and Page, APOP have also been playing concerts and festivals every year.

In 2018 APOP amazed everybody with the fantastic 25th Anniversary of their debut album, “Soli Deo Gloria”, and the reworked album “SDGXXV” that accompanied it, filled to the brim with legendary artists from the electronic scene doing stunning reworks of the old APOP classics!

The analogue instrumental album and the work with classic electronic artists inspired APOP to take the analogue sound into their traditional “pop” songs, enhancing them with the golden sound of electronic pop from the late 70’s and early 80’s, while also wrapping them in an electronic blanket covering your aural senses like a comfortable shroud.

Now the time has come for a new release in the form of an EP titled “Nein Danke!”. It includes three brand new tracks; “Atom & Eve”, “A Battle For The Crown” and “Soma Coma”, and also several remixes, giving a total of seven tracks.

Formats: CD EP, 12” EP and Digital EP

The teaser for the EP can be heard now from iTunes, Spotify, Tidal etc., and the tracks may also be purchased in high quality from Bandcamp!

PS! Don’t miss out on the following live dates if you’re able to attend!

August 15: Hannover (Capitol) (DE)

August 16: Dresden (Reithalle Strasse E) (DE)

August 17: Köln (Essigfabrik) (DE)

August 18: W-Festival / Waregem (BE)

August 24: Oslo (Parkteatret) (NO)

October 26: DarkMad Festival / Madrid/Pinto (ES)

