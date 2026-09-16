Antania release the single and video ’33’, taken from their new album ‘The Unholy 33’, out 16 October 2026 via Argonauta Records.

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California duo Antania release the single and video “33”, the first taste of their new album The Unholy 33, due 16 October 2026 via Argonauta Records. The digital album follows, with physical CD and vinyl editions to be detailed later.

Antania, the project of Doc Luna and Kali Mortem, build “33” entirely without conventional guitars or bass, relying instead on synthesizers, distorted textures and machine-like rhythms. The duo describe their sound as avant-garde black metal filtered through industrial and experimental electronics, citing Dødheimsgard, Mysticum and Thorns alongside the dark electronic legacies of Skinny Puppy and Ministry as reference points.

“The Unholy 33” runs eleven tracks: “33”, “DVHM3R”, “Sn0wAnGeL”, “Gloomzday”, “ThUgG33”, “Cykl0pZ”, “Flies”, “AntVniV”, “Frazzledrip”, “Kultz” and “HEarSe”.

Following the album’s release, Doc Luna and Kali Mortem head to Asia in support, joining Swedish extreme metal act The Crown for dates in the UAE, Japan and South Korea, followed by an appearance alongside Evergrey in India.

About Antania

Antania is the Californian duo of Doc Luna and Kali Mortem. The project began as a doom-bass act, releasing the debut album “Lividity” in 2023 before signing with Triad Records later that year. Antania supported Psyclon Nine on a 2024 European tour alongside Devil M. “The Unholy 33” marks the duo’s move to Argonauta Records and a shift toward the avant-garde industrial black metal sound built entirely from electronics.

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