Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

French covers project Nouvelle Vague will release its Depeche Mode tribute album, A Date with Depeche Mode, on October 30 through Kwaidan Records and [PIAS]. The full 13-track lineup and its guest vocalists are now confirmed, following the March 2027 UK tour of the same name that Side-Line reported in June.

The album was recorded between Rio de Janeiro and Paris. It reworks thirteen Depeche Mode songs in Nouvelle Vague’s bossa nova and lounge style, with a rotating cast of guest singers taking one track each.

‘A Date with Depeche Mode’ tracklist

“Enjoy the Silence” (feat. Skye Edwards & Larry Love) “Never Let Me Down Again” (feat. Flavia Coelho) “Only When I Lose Myself” (feat. Mélanie Pain) “Shake the Disease” (feat. Fredrika Stahl) “A Question of Lust” (feat. Beth Hirsch) “Behind the Wheel” (feat. Lily Oaks) “Personal Jesus” (feat. Skye Edwards) “Halo” (feat. Phoebe Killdeer) “Leave in Silence” (feat. Nedime Girisken) “Any Second Now” (feat. Morenike) “Just Can’t Get Enough” (feat. Eva de Marce) “Stripped” (feat. Eva de Marce) “Ice Machine” (feat. Lisa Crawley)

Skye Edwards, of Morcheeba, and Phoebe Killdeer each sing two tracks. Larry Love, of Alabama 3, joins Edwards on the opening “Enjoy the Silence.” The album ships as an LP (catalog PIASLL244LP) and CD.

Three singles have preceded the album. “Enjoy the Silence,” with Edwards and Love, arrived first, with an official video released on Nouvelle Vague’s YouTube channel. “Never Let Me Down Again,” with Flavia Coelho, followed, and “Only When I Lose Myself,” featuring Mélanie Pain, came out on August 27.

Nouvelle Vague and Depeche Mode have a prior connection: the band’s 2009 album “3” included a version of “Master and Servant” sung by Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore alongside Nouvelle Vague vocalist Mélanie Pain, who returns as a guest on “A Date with Depeche Mode.”

The album leads into Nouvelle Vague’s 13-date “A Date With Depeche Mode” UK tour in March 2027, running from Stratford-upon-Avon on March 4 to Edinburgh on March 20.

About Nouvelle Vague

Nouvelle Vague is a French covers project formed in Paris in 2003 by producers Marc Collin and Olivier Libaux. The name references French New Wave cinema, the new-wave music the band covers, and bossa nova. Collin’s original idea was to record Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” in a bossa nova arrangement; the duo then recorded versions of Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough” and The Clash’s “The Guns of Brixton” and assembled a debut album over roughly eight months.

The self-titled debut, “Nouvelle Vague,” was released in 2004 on Peacefrog and reworked songs by XTC, Modern English, Killing Joke, The Clash, Joy Division, Tuxedomoon, The Cure and The Undertones. The second album, “Bande à Part” (2006), reached number 23 in France and number 79 on the UK Albums Chart, with versions of Buzzcocks’ “Ever Fallen in Love,” New Order’s “Blue Monday,” Echo & the Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon” and Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.”

The third album, “3” (2009), brought in guest vocalists associated with the original songs, including Martin Gore, Ian McCulloch of Echo & the Bunnymen, Terry Hall of The Specials and Barry Adamson. “Couleurs sur Paris” (2010) collected French-language remakes with guests including Vanessa Paradis and Cœur de pirate. Marc Collin also released “Hollywood, mon amour” (2008), applying the same reinterpretation method to 1980s film-soundtrack songs.

The project is known for a rotating cast of mostly female vocalists, several of whom went on to solo careers, including Camille, Phoebe Killdeer, Mélanie Pain, Nadéah Miranda and Élodie Frégé. After “3” and “Couleurs sur Paris,” the band reduced its activity before returning with the EP “Athol Brose” and the album “I Could Be Happy” in 2016. Olivier Libaux died in 2021, and Collin has continued to lead the project live. “A Date with Depeche Mode” is Nouvelle Vague’s first album built entirely around a single artist’s catalogue, and its October 30 release now gives a full shape to the tour Side-Line covered in June.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com