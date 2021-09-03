Angelspit reveals first single ‘Don’t know zero’ from forthcoming album ‘Diesel priest’

“Don’t know zero” is Angelspit’s first single from their forthcoming album “Diesel priest”. It’s out now via Black Pill Red Pill. The 11 track single features vocals from Imogen (Miss Ballistic) and Angelspit’s Zoog Von Rock on the title track, with guitars by George Bikos (MeteorEYES).

The single features the exclusive B-side “Love That Drug” plus 9 remixes from artists Ashley Bad, DJ Underminer, Planetdamage, Sister Sarin, Slighter, SpankTheNun, Spark Chamber, Steven OLaf and Tommy Tranq.

You can check it out right below.

<a href="https://angelspit-official.bandcamp.com/album/don-t-know-zero-single">DON’T KNOW ZERO (SINGLE) by Angelspit</a>