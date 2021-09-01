Josefin Runsteen announces debut with 1st video single ‘Banyan – Scene V (Air)’

(Photo by Philip Larsson) Swedish artist Josefin Runsteen debuts with the album “Hana – Three bodies (Original Soundtrack)” on October 6 via Pacaya records, in digital and on vinyl.

The album was originally composed as a soundtrack to a Butoh dance piece by choreographer / dancer Frauke. Butoh being a minimalistic performance dance created in Japan in 1959. The dance piece is “an ode to the innate intelligence of nature dedicated to its 5 elements (air, earth, water, fire, and void), mixing largely electronics with pop, ambient, modern classical, post-rock and experimental music elements”.

The 1st video single “Banyan – Scene V (Air)” iso out now and will pop up on all digital platforms from September 3rd on. Below is the video directed by Tuva Björk.

Josefin Runsteen is a multi-instrumentalist (drums, violins, guitars, piano, electronics, vocals…) who has toured with several indie pop acts such as Feist, Damien Rice, Ane Brun, Loney Dear and Frank Ocean. She has also been very active in the jazz/avant garde scene. In 2020, she also released an acoustic album with Charles Spearin (founding member of Canadian indie elite Do Make Say Think & Broken Social Scene).