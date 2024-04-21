Alphaxone – Interdimensional (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: For more than ten years Iranian artist Mehdi Saleh has been releasing his work under the Alphaxone moniker. Most of his works and collaborative projects have been released by Swedish label Cryo Chamber.

Content: Alphaxone moves exploring the darkest corners of music switching from Dark-Ambient to Cinematic music and vice-versa. The main difference and innovative element of “Interdimensional” is the more explicit Ambient touch in the purest sense of the meaning. It feels a bit like an astral production or dark adaptation of Tangerine Dreams.

+ + + : Mehdi Saleh remains a prolific artist but he dares to walk on new paths. Going back to the ‘roots’ of ambient music isn’t that innovative but the way he mixes old-school Ambient influences together with his own, darker, and Cinematic style is worth discovering. This is a styled and artistic work revealing subtle sonic effects and impressive Dark-Ambient sound treatments.

– – – : The first half of the album is definitely the most interesting one; like the final part suffers from a lack of imagination.

Conclusion: The new Alphaxone-album brings different and renewing elements to the global production.

Best songs: “Quantum Evo”, “Temporal Vortex”, “Starfields”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/alphaxone

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)