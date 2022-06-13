Sølve releases second album ‘Earth Inferno’

Out now is the second album for the solo-project Sølve. Out now via the Re:Mission Entertainment label is “Earth Inferno” which brings a mix of industrial, witch house and experimental music. Sølve is the solo project of Brant Showers of the band ∆Aimon.

Taking its name from the infamous work by Austin Osman Spare, “Earth Inferno” offers a more raw, direct, and personal approach from Sølve in his follow up to 2016’s “The Negative” (reissued by Re:Mission Entertainment in 2021 as you can read here).

The release is out as a digital album, a limited edition digipak (100 copies worldwide), a limited edition ‘smoky tint’ cassette (50 copies worldwide) and a limited edition ‘red tint’ cassette (50 copies worldwide), all available via Bandcamp. You can check the release below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/earth-inferno">EARTH INFERNO by SØLVE</a>