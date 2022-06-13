Sølve releases second album ‘Earth Inferno’
Out now is the second album for the solo-project Sølve. Out now via the Re:Mission…
Out now is the second album for the solo-project Sølve. Out now via the Re:Mission Entertainment label is “Earth Inferno” which brings a mix of industrial, witch house and experimental music. Sølve is the solo project of Brant Showers of the band ∆Aimon.
Taking its name from the infamous work by Austin Osman Spare, “Earth Inferno” offers a more raw, direct, and personal approach from Sølve in his follow up to 2016’s “The Negative” (reissued by Re:Mission Entertainment in 2021 as you can read here).
The release is out as a digital album, a limited edition digipak (100 copies worldwide), a limited edition ‘smoky tint’ cassette (50 copies worldwide) and a limited edition ‘red tint’ cassette (50 copies worldwide), all available via Bandcamp. You can check the release below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether