Alfa Matrix releases 8 new digital releases exclusively on Bandcamp incl. AD:keY, Aesthetische, Die Robo Sapiens, First Aid 4 Souls, Helalyn Flowers, Neuroactive, Psy’Aviah and Studio-X vs. Simon Carter

The Belgian electro label Alfa Matrix is launching 8 new Bandcamp exclusive releases today from AD:keY, Aesthetische, Die Robo Sapiens, First Aid 4 Souls, Helalyn Flowers, Neuroactive, Psy’Aviah and Studio-X vs. Simon Carter. At the same time the label also officially releases the new albums by 808 DOT POP and Avarice In Audio today.

Good to know, if you want to support artists and labels to survive during this Corona crisis, Bandcamp is again waiving its revenue share on all sales today. All the purchases placed on that day will therefore support the bands and labels present on the platform.

The new releases can be found below:

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/dances-remixes">Dances Remixes by NEUROACTIVE</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/fanfanfanatisch-the-d-sseldorf-ep">FanFanFanatisch – The Düsseldorf EP by DIE ROBO SAPIENS</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/fire">Fire by FIRST AID 4 SOULS</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/from-the-rib-of-adam">From The Rib of Adam by AVARICE IN AUDIO</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/herz-lass-los-ep">Herz Lass Los EP by AD:KEY</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/mmxx-ep">MMXX EP by AESTHETISCHE</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/metropolis-necropolis-ep">Metropolis Necropolis EP by HELALYN FLOWERS</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/our-promise-ep">Our Promise EP by STUDIO-X vs. SIMON CARTER</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-colour-temperature">The Colour Temperature by 808 DOT POP</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/train-of-thought-ep">Train Of Thought EP by PSY’AVIAH feat. Kyoko Baertsoen</a>

