a-ha’s Magne Furuholmen releases brand new video for ‘This is now America’

a-ha’s Magne Furuholmen has released a music video for his solo-single “This is now America”. For the occasion Furuholmen has teamed up with experimental German theatre / performance duo Vinge/Müller, to create a video that according to him is “in many ways the dark, dystopic cousin of the famous ‘Take on me’ video”. Furuholmen explained that this song was a protest song in direct protest to the Trump administration in an interview with Rolling Stone. Not sure Trump really bothers that much though…

The narrative in the video follows an adolescent character on the verge of self-destruction, hiding from a troubled world outside. Magne says this about the video: “As a 15 year old kid, I had a feeling the world was full of infinite possibilities, and an exciting place to follow one’s dream. Young kids today grow up in a very different, and much more troubling world. To me, the video for ‘This is now America’ is about loss of innocence and alienation…as is the song, come to think of it!”

You can watch the video below.

<noscript><iframe title="This is Now America (Official Video)" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DNUGayJVH58?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Busy bee Furuholmen

Furuholmen, better known to music fans by his stage name Mags, is the keyboardist of the synthpop/rock band A-ha, and co-wrote hits such as “Take On Me”, “Stay on These Roads”, “Manhattan Skyline”, “Cry Wolf”, “Forever Not Yours”, “Analogue (All I Want)”, “Minor Earth Major Sky”, “Touchy!”, “You Are the One”, “Move To Memphis” and “Foot of the Mountain”.

Furuholmen is also a visual artist with solo exhibitions held in Norway, the UK, and elsewhere in Europe. His work is represented in private and public institutions and museums worldwide, among them The Norwegian State Archives, Bibliothèque Nationale de France, and others.

