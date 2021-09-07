Aggrotech act Diverje crowdfunds all new album ‘Purge the world before’ and releases ‘Amphibian’ plus more

The Electro-industrial act formed by Tommy T., Diverje, has been using the last few months to work on their new 12th album, “Purge the world before”. This album conceptually precedes their 2019 album “The next world” as “we take on the topics and reasons for the collapse of the “world before” and why human kind became apocalyptic warriors and savage beasts fighting for survival” so Tommy T. says.

The album will hold 13 brand new trax and 3 bonus tracks.

They have now launched a crowdfund campaign on Indiegogo to get the album produced and have also added the out of print CD’S of “Amphibian” and “Amphibian Remix”, all newly re-mastered and re-issued as separate CD’s and with new artwork. The campaign will go even further and add a 4TH CD in the form of “Remix wars vol.3” which continues the series of the remixes the band has done for fellow musicians.

You can pre-order these releases and more until October 14th on Indiegogo.