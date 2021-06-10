Helmet and Front Line Assembley join Ministry during the Industrial Strength tour

(Photo by Derick Smith) Ministry is going on a 23-date strong US tour starting from October 3 and this to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Ministry and the 30th anniversary of “The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste” He will be joined by special guests Helmet and Front Line Assembly.
In addition to Ministry creator and frontman Al Jourgensen (vocals, guitar), the band will include Roy Mayorga (drums), Paul D’Amour (bass), Cesar Soto (guitar), Monte Pittman (guitar) and John Bechdel (keyboards).
The Industrial Strength Tour kicks off October 3, 2021 in Albuquerque and will run through November 3, 2021 in Seattle. with many dates quickly selling out. Show dates will also include brand-new material from Ministry’s upcoming 15th studio album, with news to be announced soon about its release.
Tourdates
*** indicates a date where Helmet will not be appearing
October 2021
- 3 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
- 4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT
- 6 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue SOLD OUT
- 8 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
- 9 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
- 10 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre SOLD OUT
- 11 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
- 14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
- 15 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
- 16 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre
- 17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
- 19 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
- 20 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
- 21 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
- 23 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!***
- 24 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
- 25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
- 28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
- 29 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT
- 30 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT
- 31 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
November 2021
- 2 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater SOLD OUT
- 3 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo SOLD OUT