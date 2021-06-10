Helmet and Front Line Assembley join Ministry during the Industrial Strength tour

(Photo by Derick Smith) Ministry is going on a 23-date strong US tour starting from October 3 and this to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Ministry and the 30th anniversary of “The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste” He will be joined by special guests Helmet and Front Line Assembly.

In addition to Ministry creator and frontman Al Jourgensen (vocals, guitar), the band will include Roy Mayorga (drums), Paul D’Amour (bass), Cesar Soto (guitar), Monte Pittman (guitar) and John Bechdel (keyboards).

The Industrial Strength Tour kicks off October 3, 2021 in Albuquerque and will run through November 3, 2021 in Seattle. with many dates quickly selling out. Show dates will also include brand-new material from Ministry’s upcoming 15th studio album, with news to be announced soon about its release.

Tourdates

*** indicates a date where Helmet will not be appearing

October 2021

3 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT

6 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue SOLD OUT

8 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

9 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre SOLD OUT

11 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

15 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

16 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

19 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

20 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

21 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

23 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!***

24 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

29 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT

30 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT

31 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

November 2021