Aarktica & Black Tape For A Blue Girl collaborate on ‘Eating Rose Petals’ name-your-price download single

“Eating Rose Petals” marks the first collaboration between Sam Rosenthal (aka Black Tape for a Blue Girl) and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Jon DeRosa (aka Aarktica).

This 38-minute release (spread over 3 tracks) is their first musical collaboration but Sam and Jon go way back, nearly 30 years ago, when Jon’s earliest musical projects — the dark folk-oriented Fade and Dead Leaves Rising — opened for artists on Sam’s Projekt label making their first East Coast appearances.

You can check out the release below which is available as a name-your-price download via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/eating-rose-petals-name-your-price">Eating Rose Petals (name-your-price) by Aarktica & Black Tape For A Blue Girl</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.