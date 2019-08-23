a-ha’s Magne Furuholmen releases surprise single/video ‘This is now America’ – watch it here

a-ha’s Magne Furuholmen has shared a surprise single called “This is now America” on Instagram. You can listen to the song and watch the video below – click on the instagram link in case it does not display. The video was directed and edited by Thomas Vincent Furuholmen with artwork by Magne Furuholmen.

In further a-ha news, Ørjan Nilsson’s book, “Hjemkomst” (The Homecoming), will be launched September 26th. The book covers the years 1993–1998 when a-ha’s frontman Morten Harket enters the stage as a solo artist and political activist, releasing new material (“Wild Seed”), while revealing a fiery political involvement in issues ranging from climate crisis to the liberation of East-Timor.

It’s not yet sure if an English version will be released, but you can expect it to happen as a-ha has quite a strong following outside Norway as well. Below is the frontcover for said book.

