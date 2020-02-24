New Order and Pet Shop Boys announce co-headline tour

New Order and Pet Shop Boys today confirm a co-headlining tour of North America. The two British electronic bands have announced ‘The Unity Tour’ kicks off September 5 in Toronto and sees stops in select cities including Madison Square Garden in New York on September 12, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 2 and more. Both bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night. Full list of dates below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28 at 10am local time right here.

The Unity Tour dates

September 5 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 9 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 11 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 15 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 18 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

September 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

September 26 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

September 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Pet Shop Boys recently released their fourteenth studio LP, “Hotspot”, via x2 Records/Kobalt. “Hotspot” is the third in a series of albums produced by Stuart Price (following 2016’s “Super” and 2013’s “Electric”).

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.