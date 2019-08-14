a-ha announces new vinyl/2CD deluxe editions for ‘Minor Earth | Major Sky’ (2000) and ‘Lifelines’ (2002) – more details here

Out on September 27 are the deluxe- 2CD Sets (remastered with unreleased bonus tracks, some live-takes and demos) of the a-ha albums “Minor Earth | Major Sky” (2000) and “Lifelines” (2002). There will also be vinyl editions for the first time ever for these albums.

When a-ha took a seven-year break after their fifth album “Memorial Beach” was released in 1993, each of the members, Morten Harket, Magne Furuholmen and Pål Waaktaar-Savoy, pursued their own interests and arts until they were invited to perform on the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo. a-ha performed two songs at the event and started work on “Minor Earth | Major Sky” which would be released in 2000. In 2002 the album was followed up by “Lifelines”.

The “Minor Earth | Major Sky” 2CD set features the remastered original album with bonus tracks and a second CD with 16 more demos, outtakes and live tracks. The “Lifelines” 2CD set contains the remastered original album with bonus tracks and a second 19-track CD of early versions, demos and songs that did not make it to the final album.

You can order the “Minor Earth | Major Sky” album right here as a 2CD set or on vinyl. The “Lifelines” 2CD set and vinyl are available here.

Two unreleased demos are available now digitally: an early version of “The Sun Never Shone That Day” (from Minor Earth | Major Sky Deluxe Edition) and a raw demo of “Forever Not Yours” (from Lifelines Deluxe Edition).

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.