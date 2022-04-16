7 Rainbows In Exile – Twilight Gymnastics (Album – Wave Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The Serbian project 7 Rainbows In Exile released their debut album “Twilight Gymnastics” at the end of 2021.

Content: From the very first notes of the work, you immediately recognize the strong influence of The Sisters Of Mercy and Fields Of The Nephilim. The deep timbre of voice together with the guitar playing both inject a very dark and sad mood.

+ + + : 7 Rainbows In Exile will appeal to 80s Cold-Wave lovers. It’s a stereotypical production mainly based on mewing guitar and cavernous vocal production. The opening song “The Heart Of The Storm” sounds a bit different for being harder, although it also keeps 80s memories alive. “Demon With The Boys Eyes” is one of the most noticeable cuts revealing the real inspiration of this band.

– – – : The composition sounds rudimentary and needs to be elaborated.

Conclusion: Typical Post-Punk emulation!

Best songs: “Demon With The Boys Eyes”, “The Heart Of The Storm”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/7rainbowsinexile

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords