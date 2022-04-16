7 Rainbows In Exile – Twilight Gymnastics (Album – Wave Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: The Serbian project 7 Rainbows In Exile released…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: The Serbian project 7 Rainbows In Exile released their debut album “Twilight Gymnastics” at the end of 2021.
Content: From the very first notes of the work, you immediately recognize the strong influence of The Sisters Of Mercy and Fields Of The Nephilim. The deep timbre of voice together with the guitar playing both inject a very dark and sad mood.
+ + + : 7 Rainbows In Exile will appeal to 80s Cold-Wave lovers. It’s a stereotypical production mainly based on mewing guitar and cavernous vocal production. The opening song “The Heart Of The Storm” sounds a bit different for being harder, although it also keeps 80s memories alive. “Demon With The Boys Eyes” is one of the most noticeable cuts revealing the real inspiration of this band.
– – – : The composition sounds rudimentary and needs to be elaborated.
Conclusion: Typical Post-Punk emulation!
Best songs: “Demon With The Boys Eyes”, “The Heart Of The Storm”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.facebook.com/7rainbowsinexile
Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether