Mexico City based noise pop / shoegaze band Howless announce debut single/video ‘Levels’ and LP
(Photo by Andrea Gonar) Out on February 18 2022 via Static Blooms Records is the debut album by the Mexico City based noise pop / shoegaze band Howless, called “To Repel Ghosts”.
“Levels” is the lead single and the second track on the album and is out now. You can watch the band’s debut video “Levels” right below.
