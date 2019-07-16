1999 album ‘True Lies’ by Dive reissued as double vinyl – get your copy now

Dive’s “True Lies” 1999 album gets a re-release on 2LP vinyl. The reissue comes as a limited edition of 550 copies on double blue vinyl with gatefold sleeve, printed inner sleeves and numbered card.
“True Lies” was originally released in 1999 on Daft Records and was produced by Ivan Iusco (Minus Habens Records, Nightmare Lodge) and Eric Van Wonterghem Insekt, Monolith).
“True Lies” is available here for the first time on vinyl with all original songs plus extra tracks from the singles “Two Faced Man” and “Broken Meat”, some old compilations and a bunch of cover versions to classics by Suicide, The Normal and The Klinik. You can order this set right here from Bandcamp!
Tracklist:
- A1. True Lies One
- A2. Sidewalk Sinner
- A3. Breathing
- A4. Give It To Me
- A5. Two Faced Man
- B1. Be Yourself
- B2. Dreamhunter
- B3. Voodoo Child
- B4. Are You Awake
- B5. True Lies Two
- C1. Waiting And Burning
- C2. Blindness
- C3. In The Glasshouse
- C4. The Human Race
- C5. Skullscraper
- D1. Obsession
- D2. Cheree
- D3. Warm Leatherette
- D4. Moving Hands
- D5. Ghostrider
