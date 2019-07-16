1999 album ‘True Lies’ by Dive reissued as double vinyl – get your copy now

Dive’s “True Lies” 1999 album gets a re-release on 2LP vinyl. The reissue comes as a limited edition of 550 copies on double blue vinyl with gatefold sleeve, printed inner sleeves and numbered card.

“True Lies” was originally released in 1999 on Daft Records and was produced by Ivan Iusco (Minus Habens Records, Nightmare Lodge) and Eric Van Wonterghem Insekt, Monolith).

“True Lies” is available here for the first time on vinyl with all original songs plus extra tracks from the singles “Two Faced Man” and “Broken Meat”, some old compilations and a bunch of cover versions to classics by Suicide, The Normal and The Klinik. You can order this set right here from Bandcamp!

Tracklist:

A1. True Lies One

A2. Sidewalk Sinner

A3. Breathing

A4. Give It To Me

A5. Two Faced Man

B1. Be Yourself

B2. Dreamhunter

B3. Voodoo Child

B4. Are You Awake

B5. True Lies Two

C1. Waiting And Burning

C2. Blindness

C3. In The Glasshouse

C4. The Human Race

C5. Skullscraper

D1. Obsession

D2. Cheree

D3. Warm Leatherette

D4. Moving Hands

D5. Ghostrider

