EXCLUSIVE: Remix of Psyche’s cult classic ‘Uncivilized’ now available for streaming via Side-Line

Just before Psyche embarks on a tour with Rational Youth, the band decided to release a new version of “Uncivilized”. You can exclusively listen to the mix thanks to an exclusive Bandcamp Embed we got from the band.

It’s been over 30 years ago since this single was released – in 1987 that is. The dance remix was executed by Jens Plöger and his Run: project. The Dynamic Masters Mix which is also included in the 2-track release (on pre-order now via Bandcamp) is an exclusive Bandcamp bonus track.

<a href="http://psyche.bandcamp.com/album/uncivilized-dark-italo-mix">Uncivilized (Dark Italo Mix) by Psyche</a>

