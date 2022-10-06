ΣΕΘ – Spooks, Spectres And Ghosts (Album – Re:Mission Entertainment)

October 6, 2022

Genre/Influences: Witch-House, Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital. Background/Info: “Spooks, Spectres And Ghosts” is the third full length…

Genre/Influences: Witch-House, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Spooks, Spectres And Ghosts” is the third full length released by American producer Francisco Mendez aka ΣΕΘ -or simply Set.

Content: The sound universe of this artist is inspired -like the title indicates, by dark themes like horror, occultism ao. It has been reflected in Minimal-Electro composition with fragmented vocals and slow rhythms. I noticed Trance-driven leads, but the global sound atmosphere is carried by cold, icy, sound treatments.

+ + + : Sound-wise this album has something magic. Dark themes have been transposed into slow, sensual, rhythms while the sound production is pure ‘modernism’. Set is mixing different music genres and will even catch the attention of open-minded Electro-Pop lovers in search of something ‘new’. The work reveals a succession of cool, noticeable cuts always carried by this fascinating, cold, sound production.

– – – : I regret most of the cuts aren’t a bit longer, but you don’t hear me complaining.

Conclusion: Thinking about Witch-House themes you can only, from time to time, discover true sonic alchemists and Set definitely belongs to that experience in sound.

Best songs: “Dominion”, “Asylum”, “All We Need Is Time”, “It Was My Last Day”, “I Hate You”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/churchofset

Label: www.facebook.com/remissionentertainment


