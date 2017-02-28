Time to submit songs for the 2nd volume of the super successful Alfa Matrix 4CD box compilation series ‘Electronic Body Matrix’

A few years ago the Belgian label Alfa Matrix released a massive 4CD set titled “Electronic Body Matrix vol. 1” (there are still a few copies available here) to celebrate it’s 10 years of existence. The set featured a real “who is who” artist selection and offered the ultimate anthology of the EBM / electro-industrial scene of that moment presenting 72 bands across 4 CD’s plus an exclusive download card giving you access to another 40 additional bands.

The label has now started with the preparation of the 2nd volume to be released this Summer. Deadline for submissions: April 1st 2017 with “first in first served” approach. Priority is given to previously unreleased remixes/songs. Alfa Matrix is looking for melodic club oriented electronic music with a particular interest in pure old-school EBM but also techno body music, industrial dance and synth pop with an edge.

How can you submit to this compilation?