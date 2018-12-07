Mortiis releases the re-mastered AND original version of ‘The Song of a Long Forgotten Ghost’ 1993 demo

Mortiis fans, rejoice! The “The Song of a Long Forgotten Ghost” 1993 demo remastered with new artwork etc, goes live on most or all major digital outlets today! And… the original, non-mastered version of the demo will be made available through the same channels, for the traditionalists (note that remasters can sound quite different from the original releases)!

You can find the remaster of the “The Song of a Long Forgotten Ghost” 1993 demo on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon and the original can be found on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon as well.

Here’s the release of the re-mastered version on Spotify:

Here’s the release of the original version on Spotify:

New artwork for the re-mastered version

Note that the artwork for the remastered version is also different, you can find it below.

