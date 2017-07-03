FOLLOW US
 
Marsheaux releases rejected demos on cassette – get your copy now – limited quantities available

By Jul 3,2017

Here’s something super sweet for the Marsheaux fans! Out by early August is the tape (yes, a cassette) called “The rejected demos” in a limited edition of strictly 300 copies.

The tape collects 7 tracks, recorded during the “Ath.Lon” recording sessions, but finally dropped or rejected from release, hence the title of the release “The rejected demos”. Each of the 7 tracks were previously unreleased and are only available on this limited edition tape!

You can order your copy right here.

The track list:

  • A1 Just don’t (4:49 mins)
  • A2 Satellites of Love (4:00 mins)
  • A3 Lush (4:29 mins)
  • B1 Behind (3:02 mins)
  • B2 I don’t care (3:36 mins)
  • B3 Life goes on (3:19 mins)
  • B4 Slowdown (3:35 mins)

