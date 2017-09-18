FOLLOW US
 
News

Funker Vogt to land new EP in November: ‘Musik Ist Krieg’

By Sep 18,2017

Funker Vogt to land new EP in November:'Musik Ist Krieg'

Funker Vogt strike back, barely five months after the release of the album “Code of Conduct”. Their new EP “Musik ist Krieg” (German for ‘Music is War’) is an album length endeavour holding 10 tracks.


In addition to 7 exclusive, new remixes of current album-tracks, Chris L., Gerrit Thomas und René Dornbusch also present 3 new songs: “Schattenwelt”, “Bloodbrother” and “Strike Force”. You can order this new EP on CD from this mailorder.

To give you an idea of the remixes on this EP, it holds the Funker Vogt-remixes of the tracks “Wahre Helden (Video Version)”, “Gladiator (Until Death Mix)” and “Für immer (Orchester Version)” next to remixes by Agonoize (“Für immer”), NOVAkILL (“Tanzbefehl”), Cephalgy (“Gladiator”) and Kunstwerk (“Tanzbefehl”).

Below is a live version of “Wahre Helden”.

Tags:

 

for all the emptiness launch video of 'Hearts against minds' + behind-the-scenes footage

for all the emptiness launch video of 'Hearts against minds' + behind-the-scenes footage
Previous
Mesh prepare orchestral live album: 'Live At Neues Gewandhaus Leipzig'

Mesh prepare orchestral live album: 'Live At Neues Gewandhaus Leipzig'

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD